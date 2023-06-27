Thane: TMC Implements Maharashtra CM's Vision Of A Science Centre

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar | File

Thane: In response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's announcement to establish a Science Centre in Thane, the Thane District Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken proactive steps towards its implementation. TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar recently held a meeting with Dr Anil Kakodkar, the Chairman of the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and a senior scientist, to discuss and develop a comprehensive plan for the Science Centre.

Preparing a Comprehensive Proposal for the Science Centre

During the meeting, Chief Bangar emphasized the urgency of the project and declared that work would commence promptly. The TMC will prepare a comprehensive proposal for the construction of a science centre at the designated site in Thane city, ensuring efficient progress.

Guidance from Dr Anil Kakodkar and CM Shinde's Vision

The central government's policy mandates the establishment of regional science centres across the country. Taking this into account, CM Shinde advised Chief Bangar to seek the guidance of Dr Anil Kakodkar for setting up a science centre in Thane. By collaborating with esteemed scientists and leveraging their expertise, Thane aims to create a world-class facility that will foster scientific curiosity and education within the region.

Location and Scope of the Regional Science Center

The Regional Science Center will be situated on a 5,000 square meter plot in the Balkum division of Thane. The Thane civic body has made this facility available, paving the way for the construction of the science centre. This strategic location will provide convenient access to residents, ensuring that the center can effectively serve its purpose of promoting scientific knowledge and exploration.

Bangar said that "Dr Anil Kakodkar will be providing all necessary support and guidance for the Science Center. The science centre will have facilities like basic science, Indian science, agricultural biology, space science, energy and environment, information science, science observatory, planetarium, science museum, spherical 3D cinema complex, movie house complex, innovation hub, Nobel Museum and conference facilities. He also suggested that there should be facilities like a building, hostel building and mobile science exhibition. The location of Thane city is very strategic between the city and the countryside. On one side the entire developed MMR area and on the other side the rural as well as tribal belt. Citizens and school students of both these areas can benefit greatly from the science centre."

"A plan will be prepared for the construction of a science centre by including all the elements and a proposal will be submitted. The proposal will be prepared in collaboration with National Science Museum Parishad and Marathi Science Parishad functioning in Thane. This project will be completed in a time-bound manner under the guidance of the Chief Minister after submitting this proposal to the government" informed Bangar.

Benefits of Science Centre

The TMC chief said that this science centre will benefit school students of Thane and Palghar districts along with Thane city. The operation of this science centre will be done through the TMC. It was also discussed during the meeting that special attention should be paid to how this centre will become self-sufficient in terms of running costs.