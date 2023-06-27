 Thane: Fire Breaks Out At Famous Kath & Ghat Restaurant, No Injuries Reported
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Thane: A massive Fire broke out at around 5:30 am at the famous restaurant 'Kath and Ghat' near Nitin company in Pachpakhadi on Tuesday. The fire was so fierce that the smoke spread in the surrounding area and the fire brigade of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) took five hours to control the situation.

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "The blaze erupted at the famous restaurant 'Kath and Ghat' at Panchpakhadi in Thane at around 5:30 am on Tuesday. After being alerted TMC officials, Naupada police personnel, Mahavitaran staff, disaster management cell team along with two pickup vehicles, one JCB vehicle, one ambulance and fire brigade personnel along with two jeeps, three fire vehicles, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle were present at the spot. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident."

"The fire was brought under control after five hours of efforts. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. But the ground plus one restaurant used to store wood on the first floor and the reason the fire was so fierce and smoke spread in such a way that the people in the surrounding area panicked for some time," said Tadvi.

