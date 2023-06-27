 Thane: Tragic Electric Shock Incident Claims Lives Of Two Cousins In Badlapur Farmhouse
Thane: Tragic Electric Shock Incident Claims Lives Of Two Cousins In Badlapur Farmhouse

The incident occurred on Saturday night at a farmhouse while the brothers were cleaning the chicken coop, according to a statement by a police officer from the Badlapur police station.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

In a tragic incident, two cousins lost their lives due to electric shock in the Badlapur area. The incident occurred on Saturday night at a farmhouse while the brothers were cleaning the chicken coop, according to a statement by a police officer from the Badlapur police station.

Senior Police Inspector A.M. Kshirsagar of the Badlapur police station provided details, saying, "Two cousins residing in the Dhavale village area near Vangani had gone to the farmhouse for some work. While engaged in their tasks, Jayesh Baikar (19) approached the door of the chicken coop. Unfortunately, Jayesh suffered an electric shock when he touched the door, which was electrified. Kumar Baikar (17), who rushed to save Jayesh, also encountered the electric current and both of them tragically lost their lives instantly. However, the third cousin who came to their rescue narrowly escaped with a minor shock."

Kshirsagar added, "Kumar's father had taken on the responsibility of the farmhouse in Dhavale village. The incident occurred during the maintenance and cleaning work of the farmhouse. An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in this case."

