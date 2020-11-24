Thane: TMC gears up with precautionary steps after alert on second COVID wave

Thane: Following the alert on the second wave of the COVID-19 is likely in the run around year end, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief laids directions to civic officials to gear up with all essential precautionary steps, within the hospitals in the city.

Whereas, the special drive will be carried to keep check on citizens violating safety measures. While, the COVID tests of school teachers have already processed by TMC.

"The directions were given by the TMC commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma, during the meetings held with senior civic officials in TMC headquarters, at Panchpakhadi, Thane, on Tuesday. Following the alert warning about the second wave of the virus, instructions to arrange the adequate stock of the medical equipments required within hospitals has been laid to the officials," said official, from TMC.

"Though the COVID cases in Thane are under control with the recovery rate of 94% at present, as far as COVID patients in the city area concerned. However, the responsible officials and departments has been directed to be geared, incase city experience rise in the positive cases following the alert of second wave," added official.

As a part of the necessary measures, a special drive will be carried within the city.

"A drive will be carried in next 10 days within every ward of the Thane city, to keep check on the people commuting without mask, violating social distancing and sanitation norms. The strict action will be taken against violators by officials deployed in particular ward," said TMC official.

"Besides, the RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests for COVID-19, is being undertaking for school teachers. Hence, until now 70% of the teachers in the city has been gone through the test, added official.

According to the Tuesday's COVID update, total 121 positive patients were detected in Thane. While, not a single death was reported.

So far, total 47564 patients have recovered from the disease, while 1471 are active patients in Thane. Until now the total death count in the city has reached to 1156.