Thane: TMC fire brigade personnel gets stuck by high voltage current while rescuing pigeon

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) fire brigade personnel who went to rescue a pigeon on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in the evening stuck to a high voltage tensile wire and got seriously injured. A social activist from Thane has alleged that the incident happened due to lack of proper safety equipment.

The Balkum fire brigade received information that a pigeon was clinging to a high voltage tensile wire in front of the Street Everest house near Bayer India Company at Kolshet Road and its life was in danger. The fire brigade personnel who went to rescue the pigeon got an electric shock and fell down. The employee is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Highland hospital in Thane.

Fire brigade employees inefficient to handle major incidents says Swapnil Mahindrakar

Swapnil Mahindrakar, MNS public interest and law department city president Thane said, "The TMC fire department has been short of staff for the past few years. Last year, 150 employees were recruited on contract basis through the contractor Aryan Company. But these employees are inefficient to handle major incidents and they have not been given any training for six months."

Mahindrakar further alleged that, "The TMC fire department has a shortage of manpower. At present the driver of TMT is asked to drive the vehicle when a complaint is received at a place in the fire department. Basically a fire department trained person is expected to drive the vehicle. Employees who were recruited ten years ago are having to use old equipment. The newly recruited employees have not yet been provided with jackets, gloves, boots and other materials. Yet such employees are sent to work in dangerous places. The unfortunate incidents are taking place due to the lack of proper safety equipment and the fire department staff are fighting for their lives due to the negligence of the administration."

Mahindrakar warns TMC on behalf of MNS

