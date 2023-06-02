Thane: TMC faces criticism for incomplete road and drain cleaning work ahead of monsoon season | representative pic/FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had previously set a deadline of May 31 to complete various road and drain cleaning works in the city. However, the Thane city Congress president, Vikrant Chavan, has alleged that the TMC is providing misleading information and that the work has not yet been completed.

Chavan: Only 50% drain cleaning work completed

Chavan called a press conference on Thursday and stated, "In the next few days, the monsoon will arrive, but only 50 per cent of the drain cleaning work has been completed, and the condition of public toilets is pathetic. Road works are also incomplete. The condition of sewers and footpaths is deplorable. The citizens of Thane will suffer during this monsoon season as well. If the TMC does not come up with a solution within 10 days, we will protest against the shoddy works of TMC."

Congress Thane unit spokespersons, Sachin Shinde and Rahul Pingle, were also present during the press conference.

Chavan has challenged the officials of the Thane civic body by submitting photo evidence of the condition of drains and toilets in various wards of the city. He stated that TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar had claimed to complete all the work before May 31, but his claim is now proven false.

"TMC should halt ongoing works and prioritize maintaining good road conditions. They should complete all the work before the rains start; otherwise, we will take to the streets, conduct inspection tours, and expose the shoddy work of TMC," said Chavan.