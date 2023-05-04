 Chavan’s claim of NCP leaders’ meeting with Shah baseless: Tapase
“The statement made by Chavan is wrong and completely baseless,” state NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in press statement here on Thursday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Chavan's claim of NCP leaders' meeting with Shah baseless: Tapase

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has refuted former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan’s claims that some NCP leaders had met Union home minister Amit Shah to lend support to the BJP.

“The statement made by  Chavan is wrong and completely baseless,” state NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in press statement here on Thursday.

Chavan's statement wrong, claims Tapase

NCP is a secular, socialist political outfit that is also committed to equality. Hence, it would be wrong to assume that it will have any kind of understanding with the BJP. None of the NCP leaders have even had a meeting with any of the BJP leaders in recent times. Hence, the statement made by Chavan is wrong, Tapase said.

Tapase also said that the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) too is very sound. “As a strong alliance we have successfully contested several elections together in the past. The very recent example is that of the Agriculture Produce Marketting Committee (APMC) elections. All the parties in the alliance fared well in the polls,” he added.

