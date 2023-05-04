Mumbai: Sharad Pawar meets protesting NCP workers outside YB Chavan Centre

Sharad Pawar on Thursday met protesting Nationalist Congress Party workers outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.The video of the interaction showed that he tried to pacify the sentimental workers.
Workers of the party have been protesting and urging Pawar to take his resignation back.
Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as chief of NCP which came as a shock to everyone and also raised eyebrows. Many workers, senior leaders have been adamant that Pawar take his resignation back.
This is breaking story, more details awiated
