Thane: TMC Collects Record Property Tax Of ₹200 Crore In Just 66 Days

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected a record property tax of ₹200 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 . Abhijit Bangar, TMC commissioner said, "The Thanekar's unprecedented response to property tax payment is commendable.

"The TMC had prepared the payments for the current (2023-24) financial year on April 01, 2023, and informed the citizens through SMS. An updated facility for downloading, printing and online payment of property tax was provided through this SMS. The citizens gave a spontaneous response to this," Bangar added.

The Thane civic body, to facilitate the payment of property tax to the citizens, initiated tax collection centres in all ward committee offices and the said centres are open during office hours and on public holidays. Property tax payments are being distributed to all the owners as per the ward committee and an appeal was made regarding the payment of tax by ensuring that the said property payments have been received or not. The property tax department of Thane Municipal Corporation has been given a recovery target of ₹900 crore this year.

"Efforts should be made to collect property tax of ₹1000 crore. In the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, the property tax collection department collected property tax amounting to ₹200 crores which means a 90 per cent increase over last year. Last year on June 7, 2022 ₹108.35 crore was recovered in the financial year 2022-23. Compared to that, this year the increased recovery of ₹92.22 crores is 90 per cent. A total of 1,51,536 property owners have paid tax so far this year," informed Bangar.