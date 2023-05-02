Thane: TMC chief orders officials to resolve citizens' complaints within 12 hours

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar on Monday, May 1, interacted with the Thanekars virtually on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. During the interaction, he heard all the issues raised by the citizens and ordered the civic body officials to resolve all the complaints within 12 hours of filing of these complaints.

The civic body chief during interaction observed that the complaints were coming more from the parks department and information & technology department. He said the complaints-solving issue is not satisfactory and also asked the citizens for suggestions to improve it.

Bangar: Work together to reduce the number of complaints

Bangar regaled the officials with examples of the work of various departments.

"Citizens keep filing various complaints to me and none of them turned out to be false. Often our department does not complain so it is ignored. But this is not expected to happen. The officials of all the departments should work together to reduce the number of complaints," said Bangar.

The Thane civic body chief said further, "Development works should be done with the spirit of what Thanekars expects. The TMC is expected to provide such facilities that the citizens should also be proud of those facilities. Citizens' opinions about the Municipal Corporation are negative. Because of this, the citizens feel that the road works will not be done before the monsoons. I suggest that we should give them a pleasant shock by completing all the work before May 31 and making the city pothole-free. Rs 9 crore are spent on drainage work. But, this should not be the time to spend. There are only two reasons for garbage to accumulate in drains. One is the lack of door-to-door garbage collection and the second is the habit of dumping garbage in drains. Therefore, along with house-to-house waste collection, it is necessary to change the behaviour of the citizens."