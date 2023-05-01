Thane: Banquet halls at Swastik Galleria run without fire safety certificates, put lives at risk

The safety of people attending various functions, including weddings, at the Swastik Galleria centre in Thane's Ghodbunder Road may be at risk, as the three banquet halls located there do not possess the necessary fire certificate from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Thane-based social activist Binu Varghese has raised concerns that banquet halls in the city are blatantly disregarding fire safety regulations, putting the lives of thousands of people at risk. These concerns were highlighted when firecrackers were set off during a marriage function at Prisha Banquet on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on April 23.

At Swastik Galleria at Ovla Naka, Ghodbunder, there are three banquet halls: Maharaja Banquet on the 6th floor, Gloria Banquet on the 5th floor, and Prisha Banquet on the 4th floor. Unfortunately, all three banquet halls have discrepancies, including only one exit point and the absence of fire safety norms.

On Sunday, FPJ correspondent attended a marriage at the Prisha Banquet on the 4th floor of Swastik Galleria in Thane and witnessed firecrackers being lit inside the hall. Many people were in attendance and some suffered from suffocation due to the smoke emitted by the firecrackers.

Earlier the video of firecrackers being lit inside the Prisha Banquet hall went viral.

Girish Zalke, the Chief Fire Officer at Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), acknowledged that the three banquets at Swastik Galleria Center in Thane do not have the required fire certificate. However, he stated that the banquets have their own internal fire safety measures in place. Zalke has viewed the viral video of firecrackers being lit inside the Prisha Banquet Hall in Thane and has issued a notice to the banquets. He has also warned that if the banquets are found to be violating the fire safety norms, strict action will be taken against them. According to the staff of the Prisha Banquets, the firecrackers used during the event were not dangerous, but Zalke will be checking all three banquet halls located at Swastik Galleria in Thane.

An anonymous staff member from Prisha Banquets spoke to an FPJ correspondent and said, "We follow the rules and regulations set up by the government bodies. The firecrackers that were used during the marriage function and other various functions are called Cold Pyro, which is not dangerous. Nowadays, Cold Pyro is commonly used in most marriages inside the banquet hall. We do not want to get into trouble by violating the norms."

According to Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector at Kasarwadawli police station, no action has been taken against the Prisha Banquet hall or any case registered against them, as they were using Cold Pyro firecrackers, which are considered safe.