Thane: Police arrest three peddlers, seize 240 grams of Mephedrone worth ₹9.6 Lakh in Wagle Estate

The Thane crime branch unit 5 has arrested three peddlers from Wagle Estate in Thane and confiscated 240 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 9.6 lakh, according to a senior police official's statement during a press conference on Monday. Nilesh Sonawane, assistant commissioner of police (crime), stated that the crime branch unit-5 of Wagle Estate received information that three individuals would be arriving on two bikes at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate area in Thane to sell mephedrone. Consequently, the Wagle Estate police laid a trap on Saturday and apprehended the trio who had arrived to sell the contraband.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, crime branch unit-5, said that the three suspects were in possession of 240 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 9.6 lakh. The suspects were identified as Amar Ashok Tusamkar (29), Mohsin Shaikh (34), and Nihajul Sattar Sayyad (34). Ghodke also stated that one of the accused was a repeat offender who had been released from prison a few months ago. The police seized cash, mobile phones, and two motorcycles worth Rs 14,07,500 from the suspects. All three suspects were presented before a local magistrate, who remanded them in police custody until May 2.

Ghodke further stated that during their preliminary investigation, they discovered that the three suspects were involved in large-scale drug supply in Wagle Estate's Kisan Nagar locality.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Nigerian national arrested for illegally selling drugs in Taloja