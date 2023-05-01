Navi Mumbai: Nigerian national arrested for illegally selling drugs in Taloja

Representative Image

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Navi Mumbai police arrested a 45-year-old Nigerian national last week for allegedly staying in the country illegally and selling methaqualone (MD) drugs from Taloja.

The police also seized 116 grams of MD drugs worth ₹11.6 lakh. The arrested accused was identified as Boniface Emenike, a Nigerian citizen, who did not possess a passport and a valid visa to stay in the country.

Police raided the house

The Anti-Narcotic Cell received information that a Nigerian national living in the Srikrupa Residency building in Taloja Sector-2 was selling MD drugs. A police team raided his house, where Emenike was found.

However, upon seeing the police, he tried to run away but was caught later. The police seized a plastic bag containing 116 grams of MD drugs.

Accused sourced drugs from another Nigerian

During interrogation, the police found out that Emenike received the drugs from another Nigerian national, Ogbona Paul, whom he had been living with for the last 3-4 months. Emenike had been selling drugs without possessing a passport and visa. A case has been registered against Emenike at Taloja Police Station.

According to the police, Emenike was arrested a year ago by the Thane police for drug smuggling from Mumbra. He was released from prison a few months ago and had started drug smuggling from Taloja again.