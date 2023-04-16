On Camera: Car driver drags traffic cop for 20 km between Vashi and Gavan Phata in Navi Mumbai; arrested

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old car driver was arrested for allegedly dragging a 37-year-old traffic constable for around 20km from Vashi to Gavan Phata under the influence of marijuana on Saturday afternoon. The traffic constable caught the vehicle's bonnet tightly and saved his life.
The suspect was identified as Aditya Dhondiram Bembade, a resident of sector 15 in Nerul.
watch video here:
Daring act by traffic cop Siddeshwar Mohan Mali
According to the police, Bembade violated the traffic rule at Blue Diamond Chowk in Vashi and fled towards Spice Market in the APMC. While fleeing, he injured the traffic cop. Another traffic cop chased him to stop his vehicle. However, the suspect sped up his car and entered Palm Beach Road in Vashi.
In a daring act, traffic cop Siddeshwar Mohan Mali, 37, attached to the Vashi traffic unit jumped at the car to stop him. Since Bembade was driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs, he sped up the car while Mali was holding onto the bonnet tightly. The man crossed the whole Palm Beach road and took a right turn at Belapur towards Belapur-Uran road, while Mali was clinging to the bonnet.
Meanwhile, the police control room was informed and cops stopped Bembade's vehicle near Gavan Phata which is around 20km from the Vashi traffic unit.
“The incident took place between 1.30pm to 2.15pm on Saturday,” said an official from the Vashi police station.
A case was registered against Bembade for attempted murder under sections 307, 353 and 279 of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
