Thane: TMC chief orders appointment of vigilance team to prevent dumping of debris on roads

Thane: With an increase in the dumping of debris on roads, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar recently ordered to appoint a vigilance team to prevent and take action on those who dump debris. The TMC chief said that such type of work hinders the beautification of the the city.

TMC is trying to work on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's dream of clean Thane and working to make the city beautification dream a reality. The beautification work will be reviewed every week by the TMC chief.

Debris cleaning main focus point

Earlier in the meeting held on Monday, November 14 by TMC chief Abhijit Bangar in the presence of TMC city engineer Prashant Songra, deputy city engineer Shubhangi Keswani, executive engineer Vikas Dhole and other officials, gave clear orders about the debris cleaning and beautification of the park.

Bangar informed, "Teen Hath Naka Junction, Nitin Company Junction, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada Junction along with few other places have been beautified on the basis of advertising rights."

The TMC commissioner gave instructions to replace the existing sculptures at the traffic islands in these intersections and install diverse, attractive sculptures.

Bangar said that the Executive Engineer should immediately provide dumpers and manpower to lift the debris in order to speed up the work of beautification in the city. He also instructed that the road divider from Anandnagar Naka to Majiwada Junction should be painted in different colour and the ongoing painting work on the East Expressway should be completed by November 21.

"The mention of Thane Municipal Corporation, Swachh Survekshan 2023, etc. should be clearly visible in the place of painting work going on under the city beautification project. Thanekars can get proper information about the work going on in their city by the TMC officials" informed Bangar.