Thane: Adulteration detected in 27% cooking oil from 4 firms by FDA

Based on complaints, the FDA had carried out raids and inspected the four units located in Dahisar Mori, Bhiwandi, Kalher and Koparkhairne areas of the district, it said in a release.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
At least 27 per cent of the 56 samples of cooking oil and other food items collected from four companies in Maharashtra's Thane district have been found adulterated or with false claims, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials said.

The FDA's (Foods) Joint Commissioner, S R Kekre, said the samples tested revealed that palmolein oil was mixed in products sold as sunflower and soyabean oils, rice bran oil was mixed in a product sold as mustard oil and vegetable oil was mixed in products claimed to be milk cream and ghee.

Kekre asked customers to be cautious while purchasing these items.

The FDA was in the process of verifying as to whom the wholesalers and manufacturers had sold these adulterated products, he said.

Kekre also appealed to the citizens to contact the FDA if they find any substandard or adulterated goods in markets.

