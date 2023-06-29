Thane: TMC Chief Bangar Orders Officials To Be Vigilant Following IMD's Yellow Alert

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar on Thursday, June 29 inspected the low-lying areas of the city and instructed all the officials to be alert in the wake of the meteorological department's warning of heavy rainfall for the next two days.

The Thane civic body chief ordered the officials to release the water accumulated in these areas into the drains with the help of pumps and at the same time open the rain drains on the roads and clear the garbage.

Citizens criticise TMC's unpreparedness

Due to the heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the citizens have started criticizing the TMC on the issue of water logging in many places in Thane city. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain till June 30. In this background, Bangar has made an inspection tour of the city and given important instructions to the officials.

Bangar inspected the low-lying areas of Vandana Depot premises, Pedhya Maruti premises in Jamblinaka, Chikhalwadi in Bhaskar Colony, Bhanjewadi, Dnyansadhana College, Thane Railway Station premises. The depot area of Vandana gets flooded. At this place, the accumulated water is pumped out with the help of a pump. If it is possible to cross the road and discharge this water into the drain next to the ST depot, then such action should be taken.

Municipal employees need to be stationed at such places

Municipal employees should be stationed at this place during heavy rains. He directed the sanitation inspectors to remove the nets from all the rain drains from the depot area to Gajanan Maharaj Math and clean the garbage daily. He has also given suggestions that the possibility of drainage of water can be ascertained by increasing the culvert or holding pond at this place.

Bangar said, "The local sanitation inspector should provide a regular consignment of vehicles to carry away the garbage or other waste materials generated in the stables located in Chikhalwadi, Bhanjewadi area. If the stall holders throw waste in the drain even after warning then heavy penal action should be taken against them."

Temporary wall needs to be built

Giving suggestions Bangar said, "Two streams coming from Chikhalwadi and Thane Mental Hospital meet in front of Dnyanasadhana College. At the place where these two drains meet, a temporary wall should be built in a curved manner. Also the drain water coming from the Chikhalwadi area can also be drained. Precautions should be taken that the water from the rainwater drain near the number one platform of Thane railway station does not enter the station area."

Citizens demanded that sludge be removed when Bangar interacted with citizens while on inspection. The commissioner directed the officials concerned to take immediate action on it.