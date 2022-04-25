Thane: TMC additional commissioner directs immediate completion of waterfront development projects in city

The waterfront development project of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is in full swing. Thane city guardian minister Eknath Shinde and TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma, after the inspection tour, have strictly instructed the officials to speed up the work.

TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi reviewed all these projects on Monday and gave instructions to the concerned contractors to complete all of the work on time.

To promote tourism in Thane city, a waterfront development project is being implemented in the area of ​​3.36 hectares under TMC's Thane Smart City Ltd.

Malvi reviewed the progress of Kolshet Waterfront, Saket-Balkum Waterfront, Retibandar Parsik, Nagla Bunder, and Kopari Waterfront development works under this project.

During the review, chief technical officer Praveen Papalkar, executive engineer Mohan Kalal, and other officers and concerned contractors were also present with the additional TMC commissioner.

Malvi directed the concerned authorities to expedite the work of beautification, protection walls, eco-friendly gabion walls, pathways, tree planting, parking lots, cycle tracks, herbal corners, amphitheatre as well as toilets.

He further instructed the concerned contractor to complete all of the other work related to the garden as well as construction work immediately and also plant as many trees as possible in the area.

