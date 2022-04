A school bus caught fire on Monday at Thane's Teen Hath Naka traffic signal.

The bus of Horizon Public School which had 16 students onboard were safely rescued and and none of them were injured.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:50 PM IST