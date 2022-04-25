Thane: Shiv Sena distributes petrol at Rs 1 per litre on MLA Pratap Sarnaik's birthday

Thane: On the occasion OF Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's birthday, party supporters and members distributed petrol at Rs 1 per litre in Thane as relief to citizens from the hiked fuel prices.

The Thane petrol pump will be giving petrol at Rs.1 to first 1000 customers.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 120.51 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 104.77 a litre, the highest among metros.

Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for 19th straight day on Monday across all metro cities.

Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:31 AM IST