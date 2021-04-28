Thane: Three killed after fire breaks out at private hospital in Mumbra

Thane: Three patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Mumbra on Wednesday midnight. Around 20 patients were rescued and evacuated to nearby hospitals. Local sources alleged the hospital located on the first floor of a residential building was without a fire audit.
According to the regional disaster management, the fire broke out at 3:40am at Prime criticare hospital on the first floor of Hasan Tower, at Shimla park on old Mumbai-Pune road, Kausa Mumbra.
The fire brigade, regional disaster management cell, Mumbra police along with locals carried out the rescue operation. There were 5 Ambulance, Torrent officials, 3 Fire engines, 2 water tankers, and 1 Rescue vehicle.
Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, the MLA of Mumbra-Kalwa constituency, too visited the spot and confirmed about the patient's death in the incident. He said the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. "A committee will be formed to investigate the reason behind the fire. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the dead," said Awhad.
However, Mumbra locals rescued more than 17 patients including 6 to 7 who were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. "Three of them were in critical condition. Most of the patients were shifted to nearby Bilal hospital and Kalsekar hospital," added Awhad.
Santosh Kadam, of Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said, "Total 20 patients were rescued from the hospital including 6 in the Intensive care unit. The patients were shifted to Bilal hospital and others were discharged."
Locals who reached the spot before the officials started the rescue operation.
