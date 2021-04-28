Thane: Three killed after fire breaks out at private hospital in Mumbra

Thane: Three patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Mumbra on Wednesday midnight. Around 20 patients were rescued and evacuated to nearby hospitals. Local sources alleged the hospital located on the first floor of a residential building was without a fire audit.

According to the regional disaster management, the fire broke out at 3:40am at Prime criticare hospital on the first floor of Hasan Tower, at Shimla park on old Mumbai-Pune road, Kausa Mumbra.