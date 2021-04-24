Virar Hospital Fire: Death toll climbs to 15; directors, staffers booked for culpable homicide

As the death toll in the fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Virar climbed to 15, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate booked the directors, staffers and management of the hospital for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

Based on a complaint registered by assistant municipal commissioner-Angai Jaisinghrao Salunkhe, a case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 and 338 (both dealing with rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the IPC at the Arnala costal police station in Virar on Friday evening. The case will be investigated by a team led by Police Inspector- Pramod Badhak under the supervision of DCP ( Crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil. The team will probe whether the fire safety measures were being followed in the hospital.