Thane: Police Crime Unit arrests three with 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 10 lakh

Three persons were arrested allegedly with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Representative Picture
Thane: Three persons were arrested allegedly with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

They were held on a tip off from GB Road area on Saturday and a search of their car led to the seizure of 80 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh, Crime Unit V (Wagle Estate) Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The three then led police to a closed hotel where a consignment of 20 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh was hidden, he added.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Kasarwadavali police station, Ghodke informed.

