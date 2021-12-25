Thane: Three arrested for card cloning and cheating people

Thane: The Shil-Daighar police in Thane have arrested three people for cheating a 65-year-old woman to a tune of Rs 73, 200. The accused based from Uttar Pradesh use to come to Thane and Mumbai for cheating. The police found data of 414 ATM cards in the laptop seized from the accused and suspect cheating of crores by the accused.

The police said the accused used a skimming machine used to clone the card and copy the data to further commit fraud.

The complainant Vadana Gore (65), along with her grandson Niraj went to an ATM kiosk of Bank of Baroda in the jurisdiction of Shil-Daighar to debit Rs 10,000 on July 10, 2021. "The three unknown people kept the grandson busy. They then saw the pin code and took the debit card to copy the data in the skimmer machine and clone the card. On July 13, around Rs 73, 200 were debited from the account of Gore," said a police officer.

Venkat Andhale, assistant commissioner of police, Kalwa Division said a case was registered under sections of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. "Suspecting a card cloning case a team was formed and an investigation was carried out," added Andhale.

Under the guidance of Sachin Gawde, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station a team head by Pradeep Sarfare, assistant police inspector, Kalwa started the investigation.

With the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police team arrested three people identified as Jamil Ahmed Shaikh 22, Govind Singh 25 and Atish Kumar Singh 22. "All the three were arrested from Palghar on December 20. They are in police custody till December 27. All three are based from Uttar Pradesh and used to come to Mumbai to commit such card cloning," added Andhale.

The police have seized an skimmer machine Rs 18,000, card writer Rs 5,000, laptop Rs 15,000 around 42 ATM card on different names and Rs 22,000 cash. "We check the laptop seized from the accused to find data of around 414 ATMs card copied in the laptop. We are scrutinizing in how many cases they are involved in. They usually come to Mumbai and Thane to commit a crime and return back," added Gawde.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:45 PM IST