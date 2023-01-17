Thane: These areas won't have water supply on January 18 due to maintenance & repair work

Thane Municipal Corporation | File pic

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be carrying out a maintenance and essential work under the STEM authority scheme on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and the reason there will be a 24 hour shutdown on Wednesday in some parts of the Thane city.

As per the information from the TMC officials, the maintenance work will be carried out at Indian National Highway number NH 3 were the leaks will be removed along with the leak near Lodhadham on the main water supply channel.

There will also be installation of vacuum air valves on the main water channel at Saket bridge, connecting the newly laid water channels of 1168 mm in Indranagar area to the main water channel also carrying out essential daily maintenance and repair work in the water supply.

The said shutdown will be done by the STEM Authority.

Areas where water supply will be shut

On Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday 9 am the water supply to Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanyanagar, Vartaknagar, Saket, Ritupark, Jail, Gandhinagar, Rustamji, Siddanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samtanagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson will be completely shut off for 24 hours also in some areas like Mumbra and Kalwa.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC said, "Due to the above shutdown, water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next one to two days until it is restored. We have appealed the citizens to store water properly and to cooperate with the TMC."

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)