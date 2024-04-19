Thane: Teachers' Body Moves HC Against Poll Duty 'Diktat'

Representative photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Kranti Sangathna, a Thane-based school teachers' body, has moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the deployment of select teachers for poll duties.

It sought that teachers from private unaided schools, disabled persons, those approaching retirement and lactating mothers be exempted as per the norm.

In its plea, the association has alleged that the district polling officers of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have requisitioned teaching staff from several unaided schools as first polling officers, despite the Election Commission's directive of recruiting personnel for polling duty from the government institutes.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pune School Teacher Quits Job To Campaign For Congress

The teachers' organisation claims that it has received around 300 complaints in this regard. The aggrieved alleged that the polling officials are 'misusing' their authority and behaving with the complainants rudely, while threatening disciplinary action.