Thane tabla player Tejas More honoured with Konkan Kala Ratna award |

Thane: On behalf of Swami Vivekananda Research and Training Institute, Excel Industries Lotte and Shahir Ratnakar Maharaj Foundation, well-known tabla player Tejas Pundalik More, a resident of Thane and Hatond village in Sudhagad taluka, was honoured with the Konkan Kala Ratna award by Lotte Parashuram Industries Association President Prashant Patwardhan.

The award was given in Ratnagiri. On this occasion, Lotte Parashuram Industries Association general secretary Raj Ambre, head of Konkan Dindi farm owner Rupesh Maharaj Rajeshirke, VRTI Project Coordinator Vivek Shende, chief promoter Suresh Patankar, Dilip G Jadhav and other dignitaries were present.

Tejas More, after receiving the award, gave a solo performance of tabla and won the hearts of the fans.