Thane: Surgical mob left inside woman's body during operation; case filed against three doctors, one nurse

Thane: The Vartak Nagar police in Thane have registered a medical negligence case against three doctors and a nurse after a 31-year-old woman claimed that the doctors forgot a surgical mob in her abdomen.

The police said the complainant is identified as Mnurmayi Ajinkya Divekar, 31, a resident from Satara. Divekar in her statement to police said the incident took place at Jupiter hospital in Thane in-between May 7, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

The police said Divekar claims she was admitted in the hospital for her delivery. The surgeon did an operation and did a cesarean delivery. The surgeon operated to keep and surgical mop in the stomach. "Divekar later started with pain in her abdomen and complained about the same. But the doctor neglected the same claiming it to be an post delivery pain. However, she carried out an operation in Satara to remove a 10 by 10 cm surgical mob. It resulted in infection in her abdomen and developing pus in the abdomen," said a police officer.

Divekar said even after pain during the pregnancy the doctors went for a cesarean. "I was developing pain in my abdomen for almost 2 months. But they kept neglecting it, claiming post surgery pain. After I went through sonography to find a mob inside. The doctors saw it had developed pus inside the abdomen and the surgical mob had developed pus inside," she added.

The case has been registered against four people including Dr. Ashitosh Azgaonkar (surgeon), Dr Supriya Mahajan (assistant surgeon), Dr Chinmay Gadkari (anesthesiologist) and operation theatre nurse.

A case has been registered at Vartak Nagar police station under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station confirmed about the case being registered for medical negligence and said the investigation is going on.

Official statement from concerned surgeon, "Patient was rushed to the operation theatre due to rapidly decreasing heart rate of the baby. An emergency cesarean surgery was performed to save the life of mother and baby. Following the birth of the child, the patient had a lot of bleeding. Hence emergency measures were taken to manage the bleeding and prevent a hysterectomy / removal of the uterus. As a result of prompt and timely action, the lives of both the baby and mother were saved."

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:31 PM IST