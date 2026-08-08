Video: Student Seen Consuming Unidentified Substance Inside Thane School

Thane: Student Seen Consuming Unidentified Substance Inside Thane School - Video |

A shocking viral video circulating on the internet has raised serious concerns after a schoolboy was purportedly seen consuming a substance while inside a school. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern online.

Viral video raises concerns

In the viral video, a boy wearing a school uniform is allegedly seen consuming a substance inside a classroom, while another student records the incident. Two other students are also seen beside him, with one allegedly helping him inhale the substance, while another appears to be observing the incident.

Thane - A video purportedly showing a schoolboy consuming drugs has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns about substance abuse among school children in Thane.The footage, which is being widely shared, is said to be from a private school. In the video, a student in… pic.twitter.com/bkHnz5bg8s — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 8, 2026

According to reports, the footage, which is being widely circulated, is purportedly from a private school. The incident has since raised questions about the alleged use of narcotics among school students.

Meanwhile, Thane Police are verifying the authenticity of the viral video and working to identify the school involved. Further investigation is underway.

While it is important to note that FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video or independently verify when the incident occurred.

Two alleged peddlers arrested

In a separate case, Kharghar Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized mephedrone (MD), cash, mobile phones, an electronic weighing scale and other items collectively valued at Rs 4.33 lakh during an anti-narcotics operation.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as Mohammad Athar Husain Shamshad Husain Ansari, 28, and Altamim Awais Siddiqui, 20. Police reportedly recovered 14.11 grams of mephedrone (MD), along with other incriminating material, during the operation. Investigators are now probing the source of the contraband and whether the accused are linked to a larger drug-trafficking network.

Police probe supply chain

The report states that the action was carried out on the night of August 3, when a Kharghar Police patrol allegedly noticed the two men behaving suspiciously near Sai Symphony Society in Sector 35F at around 10:15 pm.

During a search, police reportedly recovered 14.11 grams of MD powder worth Rs 70,550, along with a mobile phone, a motorcycle and cash from Ansari.

According to a police officer, further investigation is underway to trace the entire supply chain.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in