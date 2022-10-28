Thane: Stray dog mowed down by car; good samaritans and animal lovers save the day

e-Paper Get App
The dog was treated at a CPCA unit in Brahmand and on Thursday morning it was shifted to Murbad hospital for further treatment.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Stray dog mowed down by an unidentified car; good samaritans and animal lovers come to the rescue | Prashant Narvekar
Thane: A stray dog was mowed by an unidentified car at Kharegaon Retibandar near Amit Garden hotel in Kalwa on Wednesday, October 26.

Due to the unavailability of doctors amid festivities, animal lovers and some good samaritans of Thane helped the stray. The dog's waist was fractured after the car hit him.

Animal lovers and good samaritans save the day

An old lady who witnessed the accident informed the passerby's about the incident. Two animal lovers Saili Jaitpal and Sarika Vaydant saved the day. They adminsitered first-aid to the fur baby and also gave it some painkillers. The police officials from Kalwa police station visited the spot and registered a case against unidentified person. Another animal lover Amit Sawant visited the spot and took it to Community for the Protection and Care of Animals (CPCA) at Brahmand in Thane for treatment. 

Janvi Sharma, another dog lover and a resident of Ghodbunder road, Ovala said, "I came to know about the stray dog getting mowed by a car at Kharegoan in Kalwa from my friend. I asked my friend to bring it to my place after treating it at CPCA. I treated the dog myself at my home. On Thursday, October 27 we shifted the dog in an ambulance to Murbad hospital for further treatment."

