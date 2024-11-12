 Thane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur

Thane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur

The commission has directed the Thane Commissioner of Police, the Badlapur Municipal Commissioner, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Thane Zilla Parishad to form a fact-finding committee and submit a report by November 29.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
SHRC orders probe into alleged illegal cow slaughter operation in Badlapur | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, presided by Justice K.K. Tated, has taken serious note of an alleged illegal cow slaughter operation in Badlapur. Acting on a complaint, the commission has directed the Thane Commissioner of Police, the Badlapur Municipal Commissioner, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Thane Zilla Parishad to form a fact-finding committee and submit a report by November 29.

According to the complaint, over 150 cows are allegedly reportedly slaughtered daily at illegal facilities in Badlapur, violating the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976.

The complaint details that cattle are allegedly transported in large vehicles from areas including Thane Rural, Nashik, Pune, and Raigad and are then held near the Sayyed Jallauddin Shah Baba Dargah in Badlapur Village.

The alleged illegal slaughter operations supply beef to various parts of Mumbai, including Deonar, Mankhurd, Agripada, and Crawford Market.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal

The complainant, who filed the petition after repeated attempts to prompt local police action, claims to have notified authorities in Badlapur and Thane on multiple occasions, starting in April 2024. However, he alleges that the authorities failed to intervene, prompting him to approach the State Human Rights Commission for relief.

The complainant have attached photoes of the alleged act, which shows cows and bullocks allegedly tied up in slaughter house.

The complaint names several individuals, including Kayes Mansoor Shaikh, Kaif Mansoor Shaikh, Ali Mulla, and Parvez Rauf Kohari, as being involved in the alleged illegal act.

Read Also
FPJ Impact: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Alleged Child Abuse Case, Criticises Thane Police For...
article-image

The State Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over the allegations and ordered an immediate investigation, emphasising the need to uphold animal protection laws and ensure accountability for illegal activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur,...

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure