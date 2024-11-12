Thane: State Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Illegal Cow Slaughter In Badlapur

SHRC orders probe into alleged illegal cow slaughter operation in Badlapur | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, presided by Justice K.K. Tated, has taken serious note of an alleged illegal cow slaughter operation in Badlapur. Acting on a complaint, the commission has directed the Thane Commissioner of Police, the Badlapur Municipal Commissioner, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Thane Zilla Parishad to form a fact-finding committee and submit a report by November 29.

According to the complaint, over 150 cows are allegedly reportedly slaughtered daily at illegal facilities in Badlapur, violating the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976.

The complaint details that cattle are allegedly transported in large vehicles from areas including Thane Rural, Nashik, Pune, and Raigad and are then held near the Sayyed Jallauddin Shah Baba Dargah in Badlapur Village.

The alleged illegal slaughter operations supply beef to various parts of Mumbai, including Deonar, Mankhurd, Agripada, and Crawford Market.

The complainant, who filed the petition after repeated attempts to prompt local police action, claims to have notified authorities in Badlapur and Thane on multiple occasions, starting in April 2024. However, he alleges that the authorities failed to intervene, prompting him to approach the State Human Rights Commission for relief.

The complainant have attached photoes of the alleged act, which shows cows and bullocks allegedly tied up in slaughter house.

The complaint names several individuals, including Kayes Mansoor Shaikh, Kaif Mansoor Shaikh, Ali Mulla, and Parvez Rauf Kohari, as being involved in the alleged illegal act.

The State Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over the allegations and ordered an immediate investigation, emphasising the need to uphold animal protection laws and ensure accountability for illegal activities.