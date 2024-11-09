FPJ Impact: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Alleged Child Abuse Case, Criticises Thane Police For Delayed Action

SHRC takes suo motu notice of alleged child abuse at Udaan Montessori, criticises Thane Police for delayed action | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), led by Justice K.K. Tated and M.A. Sayeed, has taken suo motu cognizance of a report in the Free Press Journal highlighting Thane Police’s alleged inaction in investigating an alleged child abuse case involving a Montessori school teacher.

The case revolves around an October 17 incident where a teacher at Udaan Montessori, identified as Sabita Fernandes, allegedly slapped a young child who had refused to eat, sparking concerns about police delays and procedural lapses.

The SHRC order states that the Thane police’s “failure to act promptly on such a serious offence” violates the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The commission has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Thane, to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit a report by November 29, addressing the police’s investigative delay and alleged mishandling of the case.

The commission’s two-page order specifically references the Free Press Journal article titled “DELAYED RESPONSE - Teacher slapped child for refusing food; another teacher informed parents, leading them to see changes in child’s behaviour. Parents await action in school abuse case; cops downplay claims.”

The report reads that although the child’s parents had filed a formal complaint with Kapurbawdi Police Station, officers allegedly failed to take proper action, leaving the family in distress.

According to the complaint, the incident was disclosed to the parents by another teacher, prompting them to notice behavioral changes in their child. Following repeated requests, the child’s mother obtained CCTV footage from the school that appeared to confirm the incident, which she discreetly recorded on her phone as evidence.

The family, represented by Advocate Arvind Awasarmol, subsequently filed an FIR under several sections, including Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which pertains to child cruelty.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jyoti Bawddekar, the school’s principal, stated that the institution had swiftly terminated Fernandes and shared CCTV footage with authorities. She had then questioned the parents’ delay in reporting the matter but expressed hope that the issue would be fully addressed.