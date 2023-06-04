Thane: State govt empowers SHG with ₹311.28 crore loan under Umed campaign

Thane: To empower women self-help groups (SHGs), the state government has disbursed a whopping ₹311.28 crore loan to 10,854 SHGs in Thane district in the past three years. In 2023, the powerloom town of Bhiwandi topped, with the highest loan disbursement of ₹72.57 crore to 1,321 SHGs while Ambernath stood last, with 897 groups receiving ₹5.14 crore loans.

Positive picture emerging

Officials spearheading the 'Umed' campaign, which was launched under the rural development mission, said, “A positive picture is emerging as financial help is reaching more SHGs in Thane. Most groups are from Murbad, Bhiwandi and Shahapur, which are tribal and remote areas. To help them with loan formalities, 97 bank sakhis are working in the district.”