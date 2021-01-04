Thane: Special drive against traffic violators recovers over Rs 3 crore in a month

Thane: The Thane traffic department has recovered Rs 3 crore from traffic violators last one month. The amount of e-challan has reached up to Rs 26 crore since it has been introduced in Thane.

"After a special drive against the traffic violators was initiated by the Thane traffic department covering Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath areas on December 1, over 96,000 violators were fined through e-challan last one month. A total of Rs 3.23 crore has been recovered through e-challan," said a traffic official.

The recovered amount in last one month is the highest so far since the e-challan has been introduced in Thane. The e-challan system was introduced in Thane in February last year to ensure transparency while penalising errant motorists. So far, more than Rs 26 crore has been recovered through e-challan in Thane.

Among the 18 sub-divisions of Thane traffic department, Narpoli division in Bhiwandi has recovered maximum amount of Rs 40.37 lakh, followed by Kalyan with Rs 29.15 lakh, Ulhasnagar with Rs 27.59 lakh and Kalwa with Rs 26.55 lakh.

"This special drive will continue to create awareness among the motorists to pay their pending dues of e-challan and follow the traffic rules," added traffic official.