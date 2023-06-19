 Thane: Social Activists, Locals Unhappy With MMRDA's Shoddy Work On 10 Km Stretch Of Old Agra Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Social Activists, Locals Unhappy With MMRDA's Shoddy Work On 10 Km Stretch Of Old Agra Road

Thane: Social Activists, Locals Unhappy With MMRDA's Shoddy Work On 10 Km Stretch Of Old Agra Road

FPJ had reported last year that the stretch along the road that was once a national highway was neglected by various state agencies.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) recently undertook the long-awaited repair work of a 10km stretch of the old Agra road from Balkum to Bhiwandi after repeated follow-ups by Thane-based social activist Sneha Singh. However, the locals are unhappy with shoddy concreting at Kasheli and Kalher and are alleging that MMRDA has done poor work.

Earlier on November 28, 2022, the FPJ reported that the stretch, which was once a national highway, has been neglected by various state agencies, including the public works department (PWD), the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and MMRDA.

Concrete road developing cracks

Thane-based social activist Sneha Singh said, “The road has already developed cracks at multiple places and the material used at some places is not perfect. The road daily sees heavy traffic since Bhiwandi is a large warehouse town. At some places, the work is going at slow speed, whereas at other places it has ended but cracks have developed.”

Calling it a waste of taxpayers’ money, she said, “They took almost a year to concretise the roads but poor work was exposed within a few days. We shall file an RTI to MMRDA to seek details regarding this shoddy work.”

Navin Abdullah, a freelance journalist from Bhiwandi said, “We were extremely happy when concretisation started. However, now the situation is getting worse. It once again proves the state agencies like MMRDA are least bothered about Bhiwandi and adjoining areas in the Thane district.”

Read Also
Thane News: TMC Opens Kolshet Creek Garden After Year-long Wait
article-image

Thane roads not repaired for years

Hrishikesh Khose, a resident of Balkum said, “Even the new roads in Kasheli are not proper. Towards Thane side in Balkum, the asphalt road hasn’t been repaired since years; it comes under MSRDC. I hope MMRDA not just takes action in Kasheli but also collaborates with MSRDC to concretise Balkum roads.”

Despite several attempts, the MMRDA officials were unavailable for comments

Read Also
Thane News: Euro Kids Teacher Ties 3-Year-Old Toddler To Chair, Slaps Him; CCTV Footage Surfaces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Social Activists, Locals Unhappy With MMRDA's Shoddy Work On 10 Km Stretch Of Old Agra Road

Thane: Social Activists, Locals Unhappy With MMRDA's Shoddy Work On 10 Km Stretch Of Old Agra Road

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Twin Tunnels Get Cover Of Fire Protection Sheets

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Twin Tunnels Get Cover Of Fire Protection Sheets

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Higher First List Cut-offs as CBSE, CISCE Students Back in Fray

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Higher First List Cut-offs as CBSE, CISCE Students Back in Fray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams 'Unconstitutional Govt' After Saki Naka Murder

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams 'Unconstitutional Govt' After Saki Naka Murder

Navi Mumbai: Wife Finds Dead Body Of Missing Husband Inside His Car Parked in New Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Wife Finds Dead Body Of Missing Husband Inside His Car Parked in New Panvel