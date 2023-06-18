Thane News: TMC Opens Kolshet Creek Garden After Year-long Wait

After a year-long wait, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recently unveiled the long-awaited Kolshet Creek garden to the general public. This sprawling garden spans approximately six acres and had been ready for public access for the past year. However, TMC opted to keep it closed, stating that officials were awaiting a grand inauguration ceremony before opening it to the public.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) initially faced public demands on Twitter from concerned Thanekars, urging them to open the garden to the general public. Despite the requests, the TMC had not taken action to make it accessible. However, due to the persistent efforts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, and local leader Sachin Shingare, who consistently followed up with TMC officials and issued multiple reminders, the garden has finally been opened for public enjoyment.

On Saturday, June 17, members of the BJP Majiwada and Kolshet, along with MLC Niranjan Davkhare, visited the Kolshet Creek garden to assess the equipment and features of the newly opened space. This garden was constructed as part of the Thane Smart City Programme and was funded through the Smart City initiative by the central government.

Niranjan Davkhare, MLC from the BJP, expressed his appreciation for the TMC's efforts in constructing the beautiful garden, stating, "We thoroughly inspected the garden and I commend the TMC for their work. Additionally, we are grateful to the central government for their Smart City Initiatives, which have played a crucial role in enhancing the development of cities for the benefit of their residents."

"It brings great joy to witness the garden finally being accessible to the general public of Thane. For the past few months, nearby residents expressed their discontent over the intentional closure of the garden. However, thanks to our collective efforts, we have successfully opened the garden for everyone," said Sachin Shingare, a local leader from the BJP.

Sneha Singh, a social activist from Thane, shared her thoughts, stating, "The garden is truly remarkable, and honestly, it stands out as one of the rarest gardens in Thane city. The only aspect that remains to be seen is the maintenance of this garden, and we sincerely hope that it receives proper care. As Thanekars, we should request the TMC to construct similar gardens in more locations as well."

Arnav Sawant, a resident of Kolshet, expressed gratitude, stating, "We extend our thanks to the dedicated BJP leaders from Thane who consistently followed up on the opening of the Kolshet Creek garden for the benefit of the general public."

Key Data of Garden

Size - 6 acres (approximately)

Attractions -

1. Calm and soothing environment for morning joggers and a fun place for evening walks.

2. A small playground inside the garden for kids to play on rides such as Slides, See Saw etc.

Entry Fee - FREE