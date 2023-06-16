Thane Social Activist Alleges Corruption in TMC's Grant of Transferable Development Rights (TDR)

Social activist Yogesh Mundhara | FPJ

Thane social activist Yogesh Mundhara has alleged that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) town planning department and law department colluded in the Bombay High Court (HC) to provide TDR worth Rs 300 crore to T.Bhimjyani developers.

According to Mundhara, T Bhimjyani Realty Private Limited, formerly known as Ravechi Property Developers Private Limited, filed writ petition 6500/2015 in the Bombay HC, seeking TDR instead of developing 30,000 sq mtrs of the "Nature Garden" at Mulla Baug, Manpada in Thane West. The developer claims to have already developed the garden in 2006.

Bombay HC recent order on TDR grant

The recent order by the Bombay HC directed the TMC to decide on the grant of TDR to the developer within four weeks. However, TMC denied granting the TDR, asserting that the developer was never asked to develop the Nature Garden and failed to submit the required documents, such as work orders and measurement books, for the garden's development. The developer filed another writ petition, 12409/2022, in 2022. The TMC's town planning assistant director, Satish Ugile, filed an affidavit in the HC without mentioning relevant facts, leading to the HC's order in favor of the developer.

Mundhara highlighted that Ravechi Property Developers sent a letter to the TMC on March 28, 2005, agreeing to develop the park spanning 60,190 square meters for Rs 1.50 crore instead of receiving TDR equivalent to 15% of the developed park's area, which would be around 9,029 square meters. However, the TMC did not include this letter in the HC records, resulting in the developer claiming 30,000 sq mtrs of TDR instead of the entitled 4,500 square meters.

Activist expresses disappointment with TMC chief

Mundhara expressed disappointment with TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar's lack of action or inquiry into the matter. He demanded an inquiry into the involvement of the law department and town planning department in the case. Furthermore, Mundhara urged the TMC to take legal action and challenge the HC's order in writ petition No. 12409/2022. If the TMC fails to do so, he plans to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the TMC officers involved in this corruption.

TMC chief's response

When approached for comment, TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar stated that the T.Bhimjyani developers filed a writ petition claiming 30,000 square meters of TDR. The TMC filed an affidavit in the HC, explaining that they cannot grant the requested TDR as they never instructed the developer to develop the Nature Garden and no work order was issued. Despite this, the HC ruled in favor of the developer. Bangar added that the TMC is considering its options and examining the legal aspects of the matter.

Repeated attempts to reach Anshul Bhimjyani, the chairman and managing director of T.Bhimjyani Realty, for comment were unsuccessful.