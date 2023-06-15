TMC Survey Marks 98 Trees 'Very Dangerous', 200 'Dangerous' in Thane city | FPJ

Thane: Over the past two days, Thane city has witnessed the uprooting of approximately 12 trees due to strong gusty winds. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has disclosed that there are 98 highly dangerous trees and 200 dangerous trees within the city.

TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar stated, "In the TMC survey, we have already removed 70 out of 98 highly dangerous trees and 150 out of 200 dangerous trees. I have instructed the tree department officials to promptly trim the branches of risky trees along roads and other locations."

Comprehensive tree survey by TMC

Every year, within the TMC jurisdiction, trees are uprooted due to strong winds. Exotic trees tend to have the highest fall rate, and unfortunate incidents resulting in loss of life have occurred. To prevent such incidents, TMC conducts an annual survey of trees within the city, identifying endangered and threatened trees. "Prompt action is taken to remove these trees, ensuring the safety of residents. This year, Thane Municipal Corporation has conducted a similar comprehensive tree survey," Bangar said.

He further added, "Currently, out of 7,823 tree branches, around 4,000 branches have been pruned. Additionally, a GPS has been installed on the tree branch transport dumper to facilitate immediate collection after cutting, as well as to monitor this operation."