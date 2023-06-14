Thane News: TMC Chief Directs Removal Of Unauthorised Hoardings, Says Owners Will Be Responsible In Case Of Mishap | FPJ

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar chaired a meeting with TMC officials on June 13, where he emphasized the urgent need to remove unauthorised metal structures in the city. He directed that immediate action should be taken to remove these structures as they pose a significant risk to public safety. Bangar stressed that if accidents occur due to the fall of hoardings, the owners of the respective hoarding companies should be held accountable, and cases of culpable homicide should be filed against them.

Structural Audit and Removal of Unsafe Hoardings

Commissioner Bangar instructed that a time limit be set for conducting a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. The concerned authorities are to complete the audit within fifteen days. If any hoarding is found to be unsafe, it will be the responsibility of the respective company to remove it immediately.

Bangar made it clear that even in the event of accidents resulting in fatalities, the hoarding company will be charged with culpable homicide. Furthermore, the licensing department was instructed to identify and remove all unauthorised hoardings without conducting a structural audit.

"Unauthorised hoardings have been erected in various ward committee areas of the TMC through metal structures without taking permission. All assistant commissioners with the help of encroachment department staff should take action to remove such hoardings on metal structures within 15 days as per Ward Committee" instructed Bangar.

Pruning of Trees

Additionally, Commissioner Bangar highlighted the importance of consistently pruning overgrown branches of trees in the city. The tree authority department was directed to provide a daily report on the number of pruned tree branches.

Read Also Thane Police Probe Against Shahnawaz Khan Reveals No Cases of Religious Conversion In Mumbra

A survey of dangerous trees was also recommended to prevent potential loss of life and property. Collaboration with the fire brigade was encouraged to ensure the swift clearance of roads in case of tree falls during the monsoon season. Sufficient equipment, including electric cutters, should be readily available for this purpose.

Private housing complexes and private premises with dangerous trees or branches were urged to prioritize their pruning. The TMC will ensure that the owners of private housing complexes are not exploited during this process. The concerned department was instructed to establish fair rates for contractors appointed to trim tree branches. Any contractors found overcharging should be immediately blacklisted.