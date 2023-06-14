 Thane News: Parts Of City To Face Water Cut On Thursday & Friday
Thane News: Parts Of City To Face Water Cut On Thursday & Friday

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be shutting down water supply in some parts of the city for 24 hours from June 15.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: Parts Of City To Face Water Cut On Thursday & Friday | Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) provides water to Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada-Manpada and Wagle Estate (in some areas) ward committees. MIDC considering the current storage capacity of Barvi Dam is planning to cut down the water supply in some parts of Thane for 24 hours. The water cut will begin from June 15 till 16 June afternoon.

TMC Officer Speaks

The officer from TMC said that during the said shutdown period Diva, Mumbra (except part of wards no. 26 and 31) under TMC jurisdiction in all areas including Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No.2 in Wagle Estate, Nehrunagar as well as Kolshet down line under Manpada ward committee the water will be completely shutdown for 24 hours.

Use Water Sparingly: TMC

Ravindra Manjarekar, TMC public relations officer said, "Citizens should please note that water supply will be at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days after the water supply starts. We have requested the citizens to cooperate with TMC   by using water sparingly during the said water cut period."

article-image
