Navi Mumbai: Water Cut In Parts of City On June 8; Check Details Here | File

Water supply in parts of Navi Mumbai will be disrupted on June 8 as the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company will be undertaking a 24-hour shutdown for maintenance work. The MSETC is taking up work on 22KV CIDCO and 22KV MSETCL at the Hamrapur Feeder main line.

The water cut will be in effect in Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar and Taloja Phase 2 nodes from 6 am on June to 6 am on June 9. Additionally, repair work will be carried out at the Hetwane Dam pipeline at the water treatment plant at Jite on Thursday. Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to citizens to store water accordingly and use judiciously.

The water supply, according to the officials will be resuming in phases.

Kharghar: The water supply will resume at 6 am on June 9 at sectors 1,2,8,10,14,19, and 20. Similarly, in sectors 3,4,5,6,7,11,12,13,21,22 and 23 water supply will be restored from 8:00 pm and sectors 15,16,17, and 18 will be supplied water from 3:00 pm. The remaining sectors 30 to 40, will get water from 8 am.

Dronagiri & Ulwe: The Dronagiri node will get water supply from 6 am on June 9 while Sectors 2,3,5,8,9,10,15,16,17 and 18 from 5:30 pm in Ulwe node. Similarly, Sectors 19,20,21,23,24 and 25, of Ulwe node get water supply from 12 pm.

NMMC water cut on Wednesday

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation undertook a 12-hour water cut today for emergency repair works at Bhokarpada water treatment plant.