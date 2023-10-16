Thane: Six Illegal Buildings Demolished In Khan Compound In Shilphata

FPJ

Thane:- The anti-encroachment team took a strong action on Monday in Diva, which has become notorious for illegal constructions. In this operation, six buildings were completely razed to the ground. The team took action on six buildings including five three-storey buildings and one two-storey building in the Khan Compound area of Shilphata. This action taken in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Diva Ward Committee, Akshay Guddhe, has shocked the illegal builders.

Complaints were coming to the administration that a large number of unauthorized constructions were going on within the limits of Diva Prabhag Samiti of Thane Municipality. Therefore, the administration officials took up a strong campaign against illegal constructions in this area. In the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Anti-Encroachment Squad, Mahesh Aher and Assistant Commissioner of Diva Ward Committee, Akshay Guddhe, a raid was conducted in Khan compound area of ShilPhata. Here, six three-storied, five and two-storied buildings were completely razed to the ground.

Also, the team took action when the foundation work of four buildings was going on. For the first time in the last few months, the action of completely razing buildings has come to light on this occasion. Assistant Commissioner Akshay Guddhe has taken up the campaign to raze the building without taking serious action to break the columns or slabs of the buildings.

