Thane: Shrikant Shinde Video Calls Injured Elderly Man, Inquires About His Health After Assault By Cab Driver Outside Jupiter Hospital - WATCH

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikanth Shinde spoke to the elderly man via video call, who was allegedly assaulted by an out-of-state Ola driver outside Jupiter Hospital in Thane. In the assault, the victim sustained injuries to his leg and is currently undergoing treatment.

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A video of the conversation was shared by Shinde on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. During the call, Shinde enquired about the man's health and asked him to take care of himself. "Hope you are fine now. Take care. You have fought bravely. We are with you," Shinde told the victim. In addition to this, he also assured him that such incidents would not be allowed to happen again.

Responding to Shinde, the elderly man said he was doing well and was not experiencing any pain, adding that only the swelling from the injury was yet to subside.

In his post, Shinde further informed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the Thane Police Commissioner to take strict action against the accused driver. He stated that directions have been given to take actions under Section 307, which states 'Attempt to Murder'.

Earlier, the Deputy CM Eknath Shinde had directed the police to book a cab driver on charges of attempt to murder. The incident came to light after footage surfaced online showing a cab driver allegedly attacking a senior citizen following a dispute that reportedly began when the elderly man objected to the driver spitting in a public place. Leaders from the rival Shiv Sena factions joined hands and tracked down the accused driver and later handed him over to the police.

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