'Book Him For Attempt To Murder': Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Strict Action Against Cab Driver For Assaulting Elderly Man In Thane | Thane.Live

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the police to book a cab driver on charges of attempt to murder after a video showing the alleged assault of an elderly man outside Jupiter Hospital in Thane went viral on social media.

The incident came to light after footage surfaced online showing a cab driver allegedly attacking a senior citizen following a dispute that reportedly began when the elderly man objected to the driver spitting in a public place. The assault allegedly resulted in the victim suffering a fractured leg, triggering widespread outrage.

After watching the viral video, Shinde personally contacted police officials and demanded strict action against the accused. In a video clip, shared by ‘Thane.live’, the Deputy Chief Minister is heard telling officers that the footage clearly shows the driver assaulting the elderly man and causing serious injuries.

Shinde is heard instructing the police to register a case under Section 307, attempt to murder, stating that the nature of the assault warrants the stringent charge.

The development comes shortly after leaders from the rival Shiv Sena factions joined hands to track down the accused driver and hand him over to the police.

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sumit Borate, the video was shared with him by Shiv Sena leader Nitesh Patole from the Shinde faction. Following this, leaders from both camps worked together to identify and locate the accused.

After tracing the driver, Borate and Patole confronted him before taking him to the Vartak Nagar Police Station, where he was handed over to the police for legal action.

The incident is being viewed as a rare example of cooperation between the two rival Shiv Sena factions, which have remained political opponents since the party split.

According to reports, the altercation took place outside Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The dispute allegedly started when the elderly man requested that the cab driver not spit in a public area. What began as a verbal argument soon escalated, with the driver allegedly assaulting the senior citizen.

The viral video purportedly captures the heated exchange before the accused allegedly strikes the elderly man. The victim reportedly sustained a fractured leg during the incident.

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