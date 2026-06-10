Rival Sena Factions Unite To Hunt Down Cabbie Who Assaulted Elderly Man In Thane: 'Won't Tolerate Violence Against Marathis' |

Thane: In a rare show of unity cutting across political lines, leaders from the rival Shiv Sena factions joined hands in Thane to track down a cab driver accused of assaulting an elderly man outside Jupiter Hospital. The incident came to light after a video showing the driver allegedly slapping the senior citizen over a minor dispute went viral on social media.

🚨Civic Sens Outrage: Senior Citizen Couple Brutally Assaulted in Thane



A senior citizen and his wife were allegedly assaulted by a car driver outside Jupiter Hospital in Thane.



According to reports, the driver was spitting outside his car. The elderly man politely told him in… pic.twitter.com/Q7wrzZypJD — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) June 10, 2026

According to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sumit Borate, the video was shared with him by Shinde Sena leader Nitesh Patole, following which both leaders worked together to identify and locate the accused driver. After tracing him, the duo confronted the driver and also assaulted him. They later handed him over to the Vartak Nagar Police for legal action.

Sharing details of the operation on Instagram, Borate said the assault on the elderly man had sparked widespread outrage after the footage circulated online. He added that the seriousness of the incident prompted them to act swiftly and ensure the accused was brought before the police.

Borate stressed that the episode demonstrated how humanity and social responsibility can rise above political differences. He said both leaders chose to prioritise justice over party affiliations, personal interests or political rivalries, describing it as an example of friendship and collective action against wrongdoing.

He further stated that society needs such unity, especially when confronting injustice, and noted that anyone can become a victim of such incidents. According to him, those willing to stand up against wrongdoing must come together regardless of political backgrounds.

Strict Action Demanded Against Arrogant Cab Driver

The leaders also urged the police to take strict action against the accused driver, citing growing concerns over incidents involving aggressive and unruly cab drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "Strict action should be taken against him. These north Indians are gaining courage day by day and if we don't act now, they might finish the Marathi manoos," Borate can be seen saying to the cops. The accused driver has been handed over to the Vartak Nagar Police Station, and further legal action is expected to follow.

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