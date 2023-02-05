Thane shocker! Naupada police arrest one for having sex inside car in front of TMC headquarters | FPJ

Thane: The Naupada police arrested a 35-year-old man for having sex inside Swift D-Zire car in-front of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters in Thane. The police officials were called by stunned passer-by's in the night on Friday, February 3.

The passer-by's spotted the car outside the TMC headquarters and informed about the same to the social activists in Thane. A social activist immediately called the Naupada police station officials who took action in the matter.

A passer-by who recorded a video of the incident and made it viral on social media said that the pair were having sex on the back seat of the vehicle and it was parked outside the TMC headquarters.

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station said, "We have arrested the accused Romil Khimji Chheda under sections 110, 117 of Bombay police act and have registered a case against him at Naupada police station.

