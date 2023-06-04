Thane: Shinde's Sena faction responsible for illegal structures, alleges BJP

Representative image | FPJ

The relationship between the BJP and Shinde Sena seems to be getting restrained with each passing day in the Diva neighbourhood in Thane district. Pledging to protest during Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to the town, BJP's Diva unit president Rohidas Munde has alleged that Shinde Sena's local office-bearers and civic officials are responsible for the illegal constructions.

Illegal constructions stealing drinking water

He said that both the sides have “vested interests” hence no action is being taken against encroachments despite complaints with evidence. “Shinde Sena Diva city chief Ramakant Madhavi and the municipal officials are responsible for the destruction of Diva city,” underscored Munde. He averred that even though there is a huge water problem in the city, drinking water is being given to illegal constructions.

Financial gain prompting zero action

The civic body administration and the local Shiv Sena office-bearers are supporting the encroachment for their financial gain. Despite repeated complaints, the municipality is not taking action. “We will protest against the issue during the CM's Diva visit,” he said, adding that thriving encroachments put a question mark to the cluster development plan. Even after several attempts, Shinde Sena leader Madhvi was unavailable for comments.