 Thane: Shinde's Sena faction responsible for illegal structures, alleges BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Shinde's Sena faction responsible for illegal structures, alleges BJP

Thane: Shinde's Sena faction responsible for illegal structures, alleges BJP

He said that both the sides have “vested interests” hence no action is being taken against encroachments despite complaints with evidence

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | FPJ

The relationship between the BJP and Shinde Sena seems to be getting restrained with each passing day in the Diva neighbourhood in Thane district. Pledging to protest during Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to the town, BJP's Diva unit president Rohidas Munde has alleged that Shinde Sena's local office-bearers and civic officials are responsible for the illegal constructions.

Read Also
Goa: Several trees cut at illegal construction site at Sadolxem
article-image

Illegal constructions stealing drinking water

He said that both the sides have “vested interests” hence no action is being taken against encroachments despite complaints with evidence. “Shinde Sena Diva city chief Ramakant Madhavi and the municipal officials are responsible for the destruction of Diva city,” underscored Munde. He averred that even though there is a huge water problem in the city, drinking water is being given to illegal constructions.

Financial gain prompting zero action

The civic body administration and the local Shiv Sena office-bearers are supporting the encroachment for their financial gain. Despite repeated complaints, the municipality is not taking action. “We will protest against the issue during the CM's Diva visit,” he said, adding that thriving encroachments put a question mark to the cluster development plan. Even after several attempts, Shinde Sena leader Madhvi was unavailable for comments.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC to investigate illegally constructed studios at Malad's Madh & other areas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Dr TP Lahane sacked as 'coordinator' of state's key blindness mission after resignation...

Mumbai News: Dr TP Lahane sacked as 'coordinator' of state's key blindness mission after resignation...

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts city to witness cloudy sky with possibility of rain; AQI satisfactory...

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts city to witness cloudy sky with possibility of rain; AQI satisfactory...

Maharashtra: 11-yr-old among 3 dead in car crash on Samruddhi expressway in Nashik

Maharashtra: 11-yr-old among 3 dead in car crash on Samruddhi expressway in Nashik

Mumbai Court: Bail denied to female Youtuber who molested child

Mumbai Court: Bail denied to female Youtuber who molested child

'Plea bargaining: Solution to case pendency' says Mumbai court while acquitting 9 booked for...

'Plea bargaining: Solution to case pendency' says Mumbai court while acquitting 9 booked for...