 Thane: Sena (UBT) Workers Condemn Action Against Hawkers
Former corporator Sanjay Gadigaonkar said they have demanded compensation for the affected hawkers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Mumbai hawker menace: Find solution for encroachment-free footpaths, says Bombay High Court | Representational Image

A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday met the Thane civic chief to complain about a drive that the corporation carried out against hawkers and street vendors in Padwal Nagar. The party alleged that the roadside sellers belongings, including utensils and gas stoves, were destroyed. Former corporator Sanjay Gadigaonkar said they have demanded compensation for the affected hawkers. He said the civic chief also condemned the incident.

