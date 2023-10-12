A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday met the Thane civic chief to complain about a drive that the corporation carried out against hawkers and street vendors in Padwal Nagar. The party alleged that the roadside sellers belongings, including utensils and gas stoves, were destroyed. Former corporator Sanjay Gadigaonkar said they have demanded compensation for the affected hawkers. He said the civic chief also condemned the incident.
Thane: Sena (UBT) Workers Condemn Action Against Hawkers
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 04:44 PM IST