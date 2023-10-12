Group Storms Into Office In Thane, Sets Furniture Ablaze; Case Filed | Representational Image

Police on Wednesday registered an offence against a group of persons for allegedly storming into a private consultants office at Uran in Raigad and setting furniture and other things on fire on Tuesday. Earlier, a complaint had been filed saying that several persons were allegedly duped by a duo through their investment scheme. Police later registered a case against agents with one Hitesh Gavand named as the main accused.

