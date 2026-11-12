Thane Sees 20% Drop In Festive Vehicle Registrations; Two-Wheeler Numbers Plunge 55% As Car Registrations More Than Double | AI

Thane: While the tradition of purchasing new vehicles during auspicious festive muhurts remains alive, Thane experienced a subdued festive season for automobile purchases this year, registering a notable decline compared to last year.

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According to data released by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), a total of 3,795 vehicles were registered between November 1 and November 10, 2026. In contrast, during the corresponding festive period last year, 4,759 vehicles were registered, marking a drop of 964 vehicle registrations—a decline of roughly 20%.

Sharp 55% Drop in Two-Wheeler Registrations

The impact of the festive slowdown was most heavily felt in the two-wheeler segment.

Last year, 3,519 two-wheelers were registered between October 13 and October 22.

This year, during the November 1–10 window, that number dropped sharply to 1,565, representing an approximate 55% plunge.

Strong Momentum for Four-Wheelers

Conversely, the demand for four-wheelers witnessed a massive surge.

Car registrations rose from 577 last year to 1,349 this year, recording more than a 100% growth (over double).*

Registrations for other vehicle categories also saw an upward trend, climbing from 663 to 881.

Laxmi Pujan Sees Minimal Turnout: Only 32 Vehicles Registered

Despite high expectations in the transport office for massive vehicle registrations on the day of Laxmi Pujan, the actual turnout was strikingly low.Only 32 vehicles were registered on Laxmi Pujan day, comprising 1 two-wheeler, 10 cars, and 21 other vehicles.For comparison, 549 vehicles had been registered on Laxmi Pujan day last year.

Shifting Consumer Preferences

Industry experts point to evolving consumer behavior in the automotive market. Surendra Upadhyay, MD of Tata Heritage, noted: "Customer preferences in the vehicle market are changing rapidly. Buyers are no longer looking at price alone; they are prioritizing safety, comfort, superior technology, and modern amenities. The growing inclination toward four-wheelers is a sign of this shift. Meanwhile, factors such as consumer purchasing power and prevailing market conditions may also play a role in the decline of two-wheeler demand."